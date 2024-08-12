© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Monday, August 12, 2024

Published August 12, 2024 at 11:34 AM MST
On today's newscast: Wildlife officials intend to capture and possibly relocate two Mexican gray wolves spotted on national forest land near Flagstaff, a recall attempt has been launched to remove Navajo President Buu Nygren from office, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area's iconic "Double Arch" collapsed, more closures expected on State Route 89A through Oak Creek as crews continue rockfall mitigation, and more...

