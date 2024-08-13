© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Local News Now

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published August 13, 2024 at 1:37 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: Arizona voters will decide in November whether to add the right to an abortion to the state constitution, an Apache-led nonprofit fighting to protect a sacred site from copper mining is traveling across the country on a prayer journey, U of A is creating a training program to educate researchers on how to ethically collect and use data from Indigenous communities, mechanical thinning starts today along Snowbowl Road in the Coconino National Forest, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF