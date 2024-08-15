Wednesday, March 14, 2024

On today's newscast: Arizona's attorney general asked the forest officials to reexamine environmental approvals for a uranium mine near the Grand Canyon, a judge ruled voters will weigh a controversial border security measure, an ocelot was spotted on a trail camera in southern Arizona for the first time in 50 years, a survey of firefighters across the state found most had concerns about long hours and stressful working conditions, and more.

