© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Local News Now

Wednesday, March 14, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published August 15, 2024 at 3:58 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: Arizona's attorney general asked the forest officials to reexamine environmental approvals for a uranium mine near the Grand Canyon, a judge ruled voters will weigh a controversial border security measure, an ocelot was spotted on a trail camera in southern Arizona for the first time in 50 years, a survey of firefighters across the state found most had concerns about long hours and stressful working conditions, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF