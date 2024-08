On today's newscast: Divisions deepen over a uranium mine near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, voters will decide in November whether Arizona should move away from partisan primaries, federal wildland firefighters will get a permanent raise to boost their notoriously low pay, the Hualapai Tribe has filed a lawsuit against multiple federal agencies over lithium drilling near sacred sites, and more...

