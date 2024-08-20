Tuesday, August 20, 2024

On today's newscast: KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny speaks with Gerard van Belle of Lowell Observatory about a proposed change to the definition of a planet that has reignited the Pluto debate, the Payson Town Council race was decided by a single vote, a study found that ozone pollution in America’s national parks is nearly the same as in large cities, data shows most of the fentanyl smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border is done so by U.S. citizens, and more...

