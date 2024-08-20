© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Local News Now

Tuesday, August 20, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published August 20, 2024 at 11:13 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny speaks with Gerard van Belle of Lowell Observatory about a proposed change to the definition of a planet that has reignited the Pluto debate, the Payson Town Council race was decided by a single vote, a study found that ozone pollution in America’s national parks is nearly the same as in large cities, data shows most of the fentanyl smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border is done so by U.S. citizens, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF