© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Local News Now

Thursday, August 22, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published August 22, 2024 at 11:14 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: The search continues for an 8-year-old boy who became separated from his family at the Lava River Caves near Flagstaff, a federal judge temporarily blocked exploratory drilling for a lithium project the Hualapai Tribe says will harm sacred land, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent presidential campaign filed enough signatures to qualify for the Arizona ballot, a study found that Native Americans are more likely to experience heart failure than other adults, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF