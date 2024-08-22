Thursday, August 22, 2024

On today's newscast: The search continues for an 8-year-old boy who became separated from his family at the Lava River Caves near Flagstaff, a federal judge temporarily blocked exploratory drilling for a lithium project the Hualapai Tribe says will harm sacred land, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent presidential campaign filed enough signatures to qualify for the Arizona ballot, a study found that Native Americans are more likely to experience heart failure than other adults, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.