On today's newscast: Arizona's school chief called for cell phone bans in all classrooms, a former NAU student convicted in 1 2015 on-campus shooting is out of prison, the U.S. Supreme Court will allow Arizona to enforce a law limiting the ability to register to vote without showing proof of citizenship, and more. Plus, a new Canyon Commentary from Scott Thybony.

