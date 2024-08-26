© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Monday, August 26, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published August 26, 2024 at 11:22 AM MST
On today's newscast: Protests continued over the weekend against the mining and hauling of uranium ore, park rangers recovered the body of a Glendale woman swept away in a flash flood near the Havasupai Reservation in the Grand Canyon, city wastewater shows increased COVID-19 levels in Flagstaff, the third and final defendant in the starvation death of a 6-year-old Flagstaff boy has been sentenced to prison, and more...

