Thursday, August 29, 2024

On today's newscast: All hotel stays at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon are canceled ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend after the pipeline that provides water to the park failed, lawyers behind a lawsuit over a $15 million allocation to the Prescott rodeo say the state retroactively developed a grant-processing program for legal cover, Flagstaff’s water and sewer rates will increase on September 1, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.