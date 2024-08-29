© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Local News Now

Thursday, August 29, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published August 29, 2024 at 10:40 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: All hotel stays at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon are canceled ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend after the pipeline that provides water to the park failed, lawyers behind a lawsuit over a $15 million allocation to the Prescott rodeo say the state retroactively developed a grant-processing program for legal cover, Flagstaff’s water and sewer rates will increase on September 1, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF