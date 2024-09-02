© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Local News Now

Monday, September 2, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published September 2, 2024 at 10:44 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: Flagstaff joined two dozen cities in calls for the government to rethink how FEMA deals with the threats of heat and smoke, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren signed amendments to a 2012 law that bans the transport of radioactive material across the reservation, the NAU Lumberjack Marching Band will perform in the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a conservative group told Arizona officials they plan to watch ballot drop boxes this election and identify anyone they think is voting illegally, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF