Monday, September 2, 2024

On today's newscast: Flagstaff joined two dozen cities in calls for the government to rethink how FEMA deals with the threats of heat and smoke, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren signed amendments to a 2012 law that bans the transport of radioactive material across the reservation, the NAU Lumberjack Marching Band will perform in the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a conservative group told Arizona officials they plan to watch ballot drop boxes this election and identify anyone they think is voting illegally, and more...

