On today's newscast: The Hopi Nation received a $20 million grant to bring electricity to hundreds of homes, Jonathan Nez appeared alone in the televised debate for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, crews are working to contain a lightning-caused wildfire south of Prescott, a group has filed a lawsuit against all of the state’s 15 county recorders, Zion National Park has gone electric, and more...

