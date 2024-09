On today's newscast: Grand Canyon's main waterline is getting a major fix after years of breaks, Mohave County’s ballots for the upcoming election will only be printed in English, a small plane crashed outside of a Cottonwood-area home, agencies from across the state will participate in a simulated aircraft crash exercise at the Flagstaff airport today, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.