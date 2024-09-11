© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Wednesday, September 11, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published September 11, 2024 at 11:49 AM MST
On today's newscast: The body of a 71-year-old man was recovered from the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon, the Biden-Harris administration allocated $236 million to reduce wildfire risk and train firefighters, officials say concerns about high levels of arsenic at the Cottonwood Kids Park are unsubstantiated, Gov. Katie Hobbs and other Western governors want Congress to speed up efforts to address the growing wildfire crisis, and more...

