KNAU Local News Now

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Published September 12, 2024 at 12:19 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: Arizona voters will weigh in on at least 14 ballot propositions on the November ballot, Apache Stronghold delivered an appeal over Oak Flat to the U.S. Supreme Court, a lawsuit alleges the Payson Town Council violated the state constitution with the approval of $70 million in bonds, a new Miss Navajo Nation has been crowned, and more... Plus, a conversation with a Flagstaff artist who paints with earth gathered from all over the world — and space dust, too

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
