On today's newscast: An Ash Fork man was arrested for allegedly making mass shooting threats to various Flagstaff locations, Arizona’s Civil War-era ban on nearly all abortions is officially off the books, crews worked over the weekend to contain two lightning-caused wildfires burning near Payson, Grand Canyon National Park officials are again considering upping backcountry fees, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.