Tuesday, September 17, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published September 17, 2024 at 11:31 AM MST
On today's newscast: Flagstaff's school funding stays flat as enrollment drops, Yavapai County officials downgraded an evacuation order in the Yarnell area after crews stopped the forward progress of a fast-moving brush fire, federal water authorities plan to repair a little-used set of pipes inside Glen Canyon Dam as Lake Powell's water levels near historic lows, members of the Navajo Nation will rally at the U.S. Capitol to urge Congress to reauthorize the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

