Wednesday, September 18, 2024

On today's newscast: Election officials discovered a flaw in Arizona’s voter registration system that could impact nearly 100,000 people, the Hualapai tribe urged a federal judge to extend a temporary ban on exploratory drilling for a lithium project near sacred lands, the Navajo Nation Council passed a continuing resolution to keep the government funded for another six months to avoid a shutdown, and more...

