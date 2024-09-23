Monday, September 23, 2024

On today's newscast: The Arizona Supreme Court ruled the nearly 98,000 people whose citizenship documents haven’t been confirmed can vote in state and local races, a Prescott Valley student is the latest teen to be arrested for allegedly making threats against their school, Gila County confirmed three cases of West Nile Virus, state Democrats want the Attorney General to investigate Flagstaff Sen. Wendy Rogers for using government resources to endorse a Cottonwood City Council candidate, and more...

