Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Published September 25, 2024 at 11:42 AM MST
On today's newscast: The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority chief has been terminated, advocates are in Washington, D.C., to urge Congress to reauthorize RECA, a court ruled a Bullhead City ordinance banning individuals from feeding the homeless in city parks without a permit is constitutional, several prescribed burn projects are planned across the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests this fall, and more.

