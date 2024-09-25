Wednesday, September 25, 2024

On today's newscast: The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority chief has been terminated, advocates are in Washington, D.C., to urge Congress to reauthorize RECA, a court ruled a Bullhead City ordinance banning individuals from feeding the homeless in city parks without a permit is constitutional, several prescribed burn projects are planned across the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests this fall, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

