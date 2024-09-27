Friday, September 27, 2024

On today's newscast: The Forest Service says it could be open to conducting a new environmental assessment of a uranium mine near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, the manufacturer behind a controversial application to explore for a cement additive at the base of Bill Williams Mountain has withdrawn their request, drug overdose deaths are on the decline in northern Arizona and across the state, Scott Thybony's latest Canyon Commentary, and more...

