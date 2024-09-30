© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Local News Now

Monday, September 30, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published September 30, 2024 at 11:18 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: Native American communities are experiencing an epidemic in syphilis cases, the Cottonwood Police Department has a new chief, officers have been assigned to schools on the Navajo Nation after two recent incidents, ABOR is urging state leaders to reverse cuts in next year's higher education budget, the Dangling Rope Marina at Lake Powell will not reopen due to declining water levels, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF