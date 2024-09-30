Monday, September 30, 2024

On today's newscast: Native American communities are experiencing an epidemic in syphilis cases, the Cottonwood Police Department has a new chief, officers have been assigned to schools on the Navajo Nation after two recent incidents, ABOR is urging state leaders to reverse cuts in next year's higher education budget, the Dangling Rope Marina at Lake Powell will not reopen due to declining water levels, and more...

