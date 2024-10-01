© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Published October 1, 2024 at 10:49 AM MST
On today's newscast: A study shows snow melts faster on sunny slopes burned by wildfire, the Havasupai Reservation reopened to visitors after a flash flood forced evacuations and left one dead, state election officials identified thousands of additional voters impacted by a glitch in the registration system, a fourth grader in Prescott Valley was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to school, and more...

