On today's newscast: The Arizona Supreme Court has cleared the way for voters to decide whether to establish open primaries, today is the last day to register to vote ahead of the November election, students were forced to move out of an NAU dorm due to a bat infestation, a trail camera has captured new footage of a rare wild ocelot in southern Arizona, and more...

