Wednesday, October 9, 2024

On today's newscast: Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Sunday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors may join Utah in a lawsuit over control of federal land, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to clean up seven abandoned uranium mines on the Navajo Nation, renovations are underway on Clarkdale’s historic gazebo, and more...

