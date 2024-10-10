Thursday, October 10, 2024

On today's newscast: Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake met for the only debate of the closely-watched Arizona Senate race, Saturday is the last day to comment on Grand Canyon National Park’s proposed backcountry fee increase, the embroiled Apache County Attorney will face two write-in candidates, a recent report shows Arizona had the highest increase in home insurance rates — largely due to increased wildfire risk, and more...

