On today's newscast: Former President Donald Trump returned to Prescott Valley yesterday, dozens rallied in Flagstaff in support of Proposition 139, two yellow-billed Cuckoos were observed in Petrified Forest National Park for the first time in decades, APS opened a new substation near Grand Canyon Village to meet the rising electrical demands of the national park, and more...

