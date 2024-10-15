© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Tuesday, October 15, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published October 15, 2024 at 11:55 AM MST
On today's newscast: The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System in Prescott is limiting visitors due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, actors Mark Ruffalo and Wilmer Valderrama were on the Navajo Nation to encourage members to vote early, whooping cough cases reached a nine-year high in Arizona, Mohave County Rep. Paul Gosar’s family has again spoken out against his bid to stay in Congress, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

