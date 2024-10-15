Tuesday, October 15, 2024

On today's newscast: The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System in Prescott is limiting visitors due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, actors Mark Ruffalo and Wilmer Valderrama were on the Navajo Nation to encourage members to vote early, whooping cough cases reached a nine-year high in Arizona, Mohave County Rep. Paul Gosar’s family has again spoken out against his bid to stay in Congress, and more...

