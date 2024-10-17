Thursday, October 17, 2024

On today's newscast: Officials say the man wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident was unarmed when he was fatally shot by a Prescott police officer, Gila County supervisors approved millions of dollars in contracts to purchase and demolish 10 homes in the flood-prone Tonto Basin area, Arizona is again a hotspot on the presidential campaign trail with less than three weeks to the election, Camp Verde broke ground on the first phases of an affordable housing development, and more. Plus, we break down the Coconino County Recorder's race.

