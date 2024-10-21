© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Monday, October 21, 2024

On today's newscast: One of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers has died, a proposal to build homes on federal lands is especially attractive in Arizona, portions of the Bright Angel Trail in the Grand Canyon are closed for the next seven months, four generations of a Navajo family led a five-day horseback ride to the tribal capital of Window Rock to register new voters ahead of the November election, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

