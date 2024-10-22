© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Local News Now

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published October 22, 2024 at 10:19 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: The mother of an unarmed man shot and killed by a Prescott police officer plans to file a lawsuit, Sen. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema introduced legislation to transfer more than 3,000 acres of federal forest land near Payson to the Tonto Apache Tribe, Arizona is again a hotspot on the presidential campaign trail, Flagstaff police arrested a Ganado man in connection with the sexual assault and killing of a woman found dead in the trunk of his car, and more. Plus, we continue our look at what’s on the ballot with the arguments for and against Prop 137.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF