Tuesday, October 22, 2024

On today's newscast: The mother of an unarmed man shot and killed by a Prescott police officer plans to file a lawsuit, Sen. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema introduced legislation to transfer more than 3,000 acres of federal forest land near Payson to the Tonto Apache Tribe, Arizona is again a hotspot on the presidential campaign trail, Flagstaff police arrested a Ganado man in connection with the sexual assault and killing of a woman found dead in the trunk of his car, and more. Plus, we continue our look at what’s on the ballot with the arguments for and against Prop 137.

