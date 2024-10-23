© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Wednesday, October 23, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published October 23, 2024 at 10:59 AM MST
On today's newscast: Funeral services will be held today for one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers, tribal and religious groups signed onto the Apache Stronghold appeal before the U.S. Supreme Court, Camp Verde considers allowing the sale of recreational marijuana within town limits, Northern Arizona University's College of Engineering is getting a new name to honor a substantial gift from an Arizona businessman, and more...

