Another radio station is conducting work on their Mormon Mountain transmitter site. To protect worker safety, 88.7 will operate at low power until work is completed.

91.7 in Page is currently off the air. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore service. 102.7 is operating, but the signal may not reach to outlying communities. Online streaming remains unaffected. Thank you for your patience.
Tuesday, October 29, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published October 29, 2024 at 11:47 AM MST
On today's newscast: The Flagstaff Amtrak station and the Grand Canyon Railway received millions of dollars in federal funding, the Navajo Nation Council approved legislation to tax vapes and other nicotine products, the Goldwater Institute is suing Sedona after they say officials refused to issue a short-term rental permit to the new owner of a mobile home park, investigations involving missing and murdered Indigenous people throughout the West got a boost from the FBI and more... Plus, we look at Arizona’s Second Congressional District, where incumbent Eli Crane faces former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

KNAU STAFF
