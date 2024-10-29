Tuesday, October 29, 2024

On today's newscast: The Flagstaff Amtrak station and the Grand Canyon Railway received millions of dollars in federal funding, the Navajo Nation Council approved legislation to tax vapes and other nicotine products, the Goldwater Institute is suing Sedona after they say officials refused to issue a short-term rental permit to the new owner of a mobile home park, investigations involving missing and murdered Indigenous people throughout the West got a boost from the FBI and more... Plus, we look at Arizona’s Second Congressional District, where incumbent Eli Crane faces former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

