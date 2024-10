On today's newscast: A long-awaited land swap between the U.S. Forest Service and the Yavapai-Apache Nation has been finalized, a Navajo County Recorder candidate was cited after an alleged road rage incident, more than a quarter of a million people moved to Arizona last year, state officials are taking extra precautions to ensure Election Day goes smoothly and safely, and more...

