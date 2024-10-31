© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
91.7 in Page is currently off the air. We have identified the problem and are working to restore service. 102.7 is operating, but the signal may not reach to outlying communities. Online streaming remains unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
KNAU Local News Now

Thursday, October 31, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published October 31, 2024 at 11:52 AM MST
On today's newscast: Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz will visit Flagstaff Saturday, several other politicians have appeared in northern Arizona recently to make their final appeals ahead of Election Day, Arizona residents can get recreational marijuana delivered to their homes starting tomorrow, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office scaled back search efforts for a missing 75-year-old Pinedale woman, and more. Plus, our ballot breakdown continues with the Arizona Corporation Commission race.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

