Thursday, October 31, 2024

On today's newscast: Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz will visit Flagstaff Saturday, several other politicians have appeared in northern Arizona recently to make their final appeals ahead of Election Day, Arizona residents can get recreational marijuana delivered to their homes starting tomorrow, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office scaled back search efforts for a missing 75-year-old Pinedale woman, and more. Plus, our ballot breakdown continues with the Arizona Corporation Commission race.

