On today's newscast: It's Election Day. The polls in Arizona are open until 7 p.m., with the first round of results expected at 8 p.m. Plus, the Yavapai-Apache Nation officially signed a formal agreement to reclaim thousands of acres of ancestral lands, Arizona is among the states that will benefit from a nearly $2 billion settlement with Kroger for its part in the opioid crisis and more.

