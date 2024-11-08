Friday, November 8, 2024

On today's newscast: Several high-profile races remain undecided as election officials continue to tabulate ballots, Arizona Snowbowl opened today for it's earliest opening date ever, a federal judge extended a temporary pause on exploratory drilling near a sacred Hualapai Tribe site, and more. Plus, Arizona's Proposition 139 secures abortion rights, but providers are preparing for renewed challenges and uncertainty with Donald Trump’s return.

