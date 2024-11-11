Monday, November 11, 2024

On today's newscast: Republican Rep. Eli Crane won reelection to the U.S. House seat representing the 2nd Congressional District, President-elect Donald Trump was declared the winner in Arizona, the state's breeding bald eagle population has grown to its largest ever documented, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has moved forward with a controversial plan to build a new natural gas power plant in Mohave Valley, and more.

