SERVICE ALERT:

The 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

91.7 in Page is currently off the air. We have identified the problem and are working to restore service. 102.7 is operating, but the signal may not reach beyond Page proper. Online streaming remains unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
Monday, November 11, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published November 11, 2024 at 11:19 AM MST
On today's newscast: Republican Rep. Eli Crane won reelection to the U.S. House seat representing the 2nd Congressional District, President-elect Donald Trump was declared the winner in Arizona, the state's breeding bald eagle population has grown to its largest ever documented, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has moved forward with a controversial plan to build a new natural gas power plant in Mohave Valley, and more.

