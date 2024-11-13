© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published November 13, 2024 at 12:04 PM MST
On today's newscast: Several northern Arizona counties were among the 15 that received bomb threats on Election Day, the National Park Service celebrated the 100th anniversary of the designation of Wupatki National Monument, new research shows the state has more habitats for the threatened yellow-billed cuckoo than initially thought, the state still lags behind some others when it comes to replacing fossil fuels, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

