Friday, November 15, 2024

The Navajo Nation Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Apache County over delays in processing early ballots, Grand Canyon National Park officials say they want to increase campsite fees on the South or North Rim, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors allocated over $2 million to thin approximately 2,000 acres on the west side of the San Francisco Peaks, the Hopi Tribe has connected the public water systems to a new regional system after elevated arsenic levels were found in drinking water, and more.

