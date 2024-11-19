Tuesday, November 19, 2024

On today's newscast: States negotiating the future of the Colorado River appear to be far apart on new rules to share the shrinking water supply, two Prescot lawmakers want the Arizona Attorney General to investigate whether a Sedona ordinance limiting guns in some public areas is legal, northern Arizona's top gas provider plans to increase rates, Gov. Katie Hobbs says she will continue to work on border security issues with the Trump administration, and more.

