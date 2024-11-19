© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.
KNAU Local News Now

Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published November 19, 2024 at 11:39 AM MST
On today's newscast: States negotiating the future of the Colorado River appear to be far apart on new rules to share the shrinking water supply, two Prescot lawmakers want the Arizona Attorney General to investigate whether a Sedona ordinance limiting guns in some public areas is legal, northern Arizona's top gas provider plans to increase rates, Gov. Katie Hobbs says she will continue to work on border security issues with the Trump administration, and more.

