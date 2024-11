On today's newscast: A school near Flagstaff was forced into lockdown for several hours last week after threatening comments were posted online, the Flagstaff City Council narrowly rejected a controversial change to the city's noise ordinance, the Arizona Attorney General's Office established a $6 million grant program to support tribal communities impacted by Medicaid fraud schemes, and more...

