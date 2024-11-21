© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.
Thursday, November 21, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published November 21, 2024 at 11:31 AM MST
On today's newscast: Federal officials released options for managing the shrinking Colorado River after the current rules expire in 2026, Gov. Katie Hobbs officially signed the Northeastern Arizona Indian Water Rights Settlement Agreement, Native candidates up and down the ballot made historic gains in Arizona and beyond, Sedona plans to update an ordinance limiting firearms in some public areas after lawmakers called for an investigation into whether it's legal, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

