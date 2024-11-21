Thursday, November 21, 2024

On today's newscast: Federal officials released options for managing the shrinking Colorado River after the current rules expire in 2026, Gov. Katie Hobbs officially signed the Northeastern Arizona Indian Water Rights Settlement Agreement, Native candidates up and down the ballot made historic gains in Arizona and beyond, Sedona plans to update an ordinance limiting firearms in some public areas after lawmakers called for an investigation into whether it's legal, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.