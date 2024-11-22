© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Friday, November 22, 2024

November 22, 2024
On today's newscast: The election is officially wrapped up in northern Arizona as all county boards have approved the canvass of the vote, the Navajo Nation placed about 14 acres of land near Flagstaff that houses the former Horseman Lodge Steakhouse into trust, state lawmakers say recently-approved immigration legislation may not be needed after all, and more. Plus, a new Canyon Commentary from author Scott Thybony.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

