Monday, November 25, 2024

On today's newscast: A judge dismissed a lawsuit from the Navajo Nation against Apache County over delays in processing early ballots, three missing Utah children were found with members of a polygamous sect in Fredonia, state wildlife officials reintroduced 10 endangered black-footed ferrets near Seligman, AAA says Thanksgiving travel in Arizona will be higher than last year, Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory recently opened the Marley Foundation Astronomy Discovery Center, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.