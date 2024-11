On today's newscast: Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly is among a group of legislators who introduced a bill to address a syphilis epidemic that’s hit tribes especially hard, the certification of the 2024 election results was uneventful compared to previous years, Prescott residents are calling for additional protections on natural open space, a new podcast examines water issues on the Navajo Nation, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.