© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.
KNAU Local News Now

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published November 27, 2024 at 11:55 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: Arizona could resume executions as soon as early next year, conservation groups have petitioned the Arizona Game and Fish Commission to ban the use of dog packs to hunt wildlife, water conservation measures are again in place on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon after a pipeline break, support for Republican Donald Trump grew broadly across the state in comparison to when he last sought the presidency, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF