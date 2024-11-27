Wednesday, November 27, 2024

On today's newscast: Arizona could resume executions as soon as early next year, conservation groups have petitioned the Arizona Game and Fish Commission to ban the use of dog packs to hunt wildlife, water conservation measures are again in place on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon after a pipeline break, support for Republican Donald Trump grew broadly across the state in comparison to when he last sought the presidency, and more.

