On today's newscast: Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a water rights settlement agreement with the Yavapai-Apache Nation, regulators suspended a Flagstaff dentist's license over accusations that he used unsterilized pliers on a patient, NAU's football team's historic season is over, the San Carlos Apache Tribe gifted a ponderosa pine to serve as the Arizona Capitol Christmas tree this holiday season, and more.

