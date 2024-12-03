Tuesday, December 3, 2024

On today's newscast: Data shows Native American students miss more school days than their classmates, a grand jury indicted two out-of-state residents for swindling thousands of dollars from the state’s ESA program, a nearly $2.5 million grant will be used for a drainage project to reduce future flood impacts in Tusayan, Congressman Eli Crane says he fully supports Donald Trump’s cabinet picks, and more.

