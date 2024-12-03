© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.
KNAU Local News Now

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published December 3, 2024 at 10:49 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: Data shows Native American students miss more school days than their classmates, a grand jury indicted two out-of-state residents for swindling thousands of dollars from the state’s ESA program, a nearly $2.5 million grant will be used for a drainage project to reduce future flood impacts in Tusayan, Congressman Eli Crane says he fully supports Donald Trump’s cabinet picks, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

