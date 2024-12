On today's newscast: Stakeholders are unsure how Trump could change management of the Colorado River, conservationists are working to preserve a historic ranch near Prescott, dozens of families on the Navajo Nation received new manufactured homes, and a traffic study shows proposed changes won't fix Sedona's congestion issues. Plus, Grand Canyon Trust on what they expect from a new administration.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.