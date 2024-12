On today's newscast: Gov. Katie Hobbs rolls out a high-speed internet program, new rules increase data collected on Indigenous children in foster care, the state's next Supreme Court justice could be from rural Arizona, a judge ruled the "Doomsday Mom" is competent to stand trial for the death of her estranged husband, and more. Plus, an effort is underway to pressure lawmakers to renew RECA.

